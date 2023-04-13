United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Down 27.8%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) shares traded down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 7,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

United States Basketball League Trading Down 27.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

About United States Basketball League

United States Basketball League, Inc is currently engaged in the process of exploring certain strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the league. The company was founded by Daniel T. Meisenheimer III on May 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

