UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY23 guidance at $24.40-24.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

