UroGen Pharma Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

