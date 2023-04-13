VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) PT Lowered to GBX 700

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 715 ($8.85) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s previous close.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.55. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 667.97 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £402.45 million, a P/E ratio of 394.74 and a beta of 1.60.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

