VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) PT Lowered to GBX 700

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 715 ($8.85) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s previous close.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
EGY stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.55. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 667.97 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £402.45 million, a P/E ratio of 394.74 and a beta of 1.60.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.