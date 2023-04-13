Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Vale by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 834,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.