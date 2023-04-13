Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 6,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 170,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Value Partners Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Value Partners Group
Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
