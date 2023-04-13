Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.82

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 145015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

