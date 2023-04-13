VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.39 and last traded at $79.47. Approximately 146,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 158,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
