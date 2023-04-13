Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.04

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 1530114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.