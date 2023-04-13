Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $109,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $244.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $278.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

