Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.32. 389,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

