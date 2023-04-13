Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 20.1% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 503,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

