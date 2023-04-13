VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on VBI Vaccines from $60.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 257,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,126. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. On average, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $467,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,072,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.