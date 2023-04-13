VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $19,427,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 813.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 232,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,198 shares of company stock worth $2,294,299. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics



Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

