VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,392 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

