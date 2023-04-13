VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 15,085 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 63.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 74.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.77%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Mizuho upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

