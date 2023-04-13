VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

