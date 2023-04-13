Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,282 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

NYSE ELV opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

