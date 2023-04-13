Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Price Performance

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

