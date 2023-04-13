Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

