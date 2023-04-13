VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Trading 19.2% Higher

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 2,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

VerifyMe Trading Up 19.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

