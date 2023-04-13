VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 42,896 shares.The stock last traded at $62.26 and had previously closed at $62.16.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $756.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

