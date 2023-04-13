VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 42,896 shares.The stock last traded at $62.26 and had previously closed at $62.16.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $756.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Articles
