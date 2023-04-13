VRES (VRS) One Day Volume Tops $283.04

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $83.89 million and approximately $283.04 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VRES

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03746009 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $154.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

