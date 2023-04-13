Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.17 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00012988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $107.64 million and $11.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00028838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,500.86 or 1.00040382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.95394802 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,551,515.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.