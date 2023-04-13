Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.56

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -187.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.95 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

