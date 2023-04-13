Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.45

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $14.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $313.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

