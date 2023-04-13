WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.