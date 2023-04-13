WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.01 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.