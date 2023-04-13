WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.60 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.28 and its 200-day moving average is $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

