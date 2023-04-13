Wedbush Comments on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $461,966,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 9.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

