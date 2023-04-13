Wedbush Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

