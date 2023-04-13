Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $52.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Magna International by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

