Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.95.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.