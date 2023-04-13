Wes Cummins Acquires 25,000 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

Applied Digital Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS APLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 4.84. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

