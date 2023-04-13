Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 7.6% Higher

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

