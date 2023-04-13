Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $107.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,014,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after acquiring an additional 221,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.