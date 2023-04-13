WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 2,764 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.28 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

