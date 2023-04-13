WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

