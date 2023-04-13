WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Stock Performance
Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average is $274.58. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
