William Allan Corp Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

William Allan Corp lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 649,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

