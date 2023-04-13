William Allan Corp Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

William Allan Corp cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.4% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.59. 909,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

