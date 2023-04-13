WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $91.84. 7,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 5,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.20.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $403.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

