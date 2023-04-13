Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,974 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after buying an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.