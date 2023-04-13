Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

