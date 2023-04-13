Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,771 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LUV opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

