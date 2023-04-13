Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,415 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE USB opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

