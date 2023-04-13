Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

