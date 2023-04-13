Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.14% of Magnite worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.