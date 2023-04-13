Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 244 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

