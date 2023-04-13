Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 63.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth about $575,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $550.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,407.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,407.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,690 shares of company stock valued at $633,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

